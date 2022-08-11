Europe's Leading Web3 Conference, TOKEN2049, Returns To London

The conference will host industry champions such as Aave, Tezos and Gemini at Magazine London in November

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 , has announced the return of its London event, bringing together the most influential executives, founders and thought leaders in Web3. The conference, taking place over the 9th and 10th of November 2022, will be held in Magazine London , a new venue next to London's financial district. As the flagship event of London Crypto Week , a week of independently organised events around TOKEN2049, the conference consistently attracts the key decision makers and most influential leaders, projects and companies in the crypto and blockchain space.

Over 3,000 attendees will have access to more than 150 high-profile speakers at TOKEN2049 London who will share their views on the market, and delve into the evolution of Web3. Featuring a host of presentations, panel discussions, workshops and hackathons, attendees will be able to tune into insightful discussions on emerging trends as well key developments in regulation, and the current institutional landscape. Bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, industry enthusiasts and global media, the event will once again offer unparalleled networking potential.

Raphael Strauch, the founder of TOKEN2049 said, "The Web3 economy - from DeFi to NFTs and the Metaverse - has captivated investors, innovators and users alike, from the original crypto natives to more traditional industry verticals including fashion, sport and even traditional banks. London continues to be at the forefront of this innovation and we are delighted to be back in the city this year for an even bigger and better event. We are excited to bring communities together once again at TOKEN2049 London to celebrate the resilience and growth of this young industry and explore what the future holds."

TOKEN2049 London already boasts an outstanding lineup of early speakers, including Aave Founder and CEO Stani Kulechov; Tezos Co-Founder Kathleen Breitman; StarkWare CEO Uri Kolodny; Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino; The Sandbox Co-Founder Sebastien Borget; Ethereal Ventures Managing Partner Min Teo; and Multicoin Capital Managing Partner Kyle Samani. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Celebrating the return of the London-based event, Strauch said, "Last year's event - our first in-person event in Europe - was a resounding success with more demand from attendees, speakers and sponsors than we could accommodate. This year, we have moved our event to Magazine London, a space which offers the highest-quality technical infrastructure, staging and facilities and where we have capacity for over 3,000 attendees. It's the perfect space to reconnect with the Web3 and crypto community and hear from an A-List lineup of leading voices in the space."

For more information on tickets or to get involved at TOKEN2049, visit: https://www.europe.token2049.com/

About TOKEN2049:

TOKEN2049 is a premier crypto event, organised annually in London and Singapore, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

