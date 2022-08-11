Senior communications leader joins Manus Bio

Manus Bio appoints Frederik Bjoerndal as Vice President of Corporate Communications

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manus Bio, the leading biomanufacturer of natural products, has appointed Frederik Bjoerndal as its Vice President of Corporate Communications. Frederik brings more than 12 years of experience at senior levels of corporate affairs. His most recent role was as Head of Communications at Novozymes, North America, where he also served on its Leadership Team for North America, its largest region.



"We are thrilled to have Frederik join Manus Bio at a truly exciting time of rapid growth," says Dr. Ajikumar Parayil, Chief Executive Officer at Manus Bio. "Frederik's hands-on experience in biotech and across the entire space of corporate affairs is unprecedented - in every single role he has shown an impressive talent for how to think creatively, holistically, and strategically. We look forward to working with Frederik on sharing our story and building a world-leading brand and position for Manus Bio in next-generation biotechnology."

"I am very excited to be joining Manus Bio and its extremely talented and dedicated team at this exciting time," says Frederik Bjoerndal. "Over the last several years, there has been a growing appreciation of the critical need to deploy next-gen biotech to address some of society's greatest challenges. As a biotech startup, Manus took a very unique and credible approach - by first making sure its core cell engineering platform, BioAssemblyLine, was robust and scalable, and then vertically integrating with its own, large-scale biomanufacturing facilities. I cannot wait to help build the leading brand in a technology space with such enormous potential."

Shipping products to customers today

Current manufacturing practices deplete and destroy our planet's resources. Manus Bio is inspired by plants as Nature's most sophisticated chemist. It replicates their processes in smart cell factoriesto convert abundant and renewable raw materials into a variety of products - preserving nature by creating new manufacturing routes that are more efficient and scalable.

With a promising pipeline, Manus Bio has developed, and currently manufactures and markets, multiple solutions, shipping metric tons of products to customers today.

Wide experience in corporate affairs

Frederik Bjoerndal has an impressive track record of helping raise the profile globally of Novozymes, the world's largest industrial biotechnology company, and has managed complex, strategic projects across the entire space of corporate affairs. He has held senior roles in public affairs, media relations, M&A communication, and corporate communications across North America, in the U.K., and Denmark. He has also been a trusted advisor to three Presidents & CEOs of Novozymes.

Frederik is a Danish national and lives in New York City. He studied political science at the University of Copenhagen and the University of California, Berkeley.

About Manus Bio

Manus Bio leverages rapid advances in biology to produce complex natural ingredients used in our daily lives as flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, cosmetics, vitamins, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural chemicals. Using its advanced fermentation technology, Manus Bio recreates natural processes for next-generation industrial biomanufacturing and provides sustainable and cost-effective sources of ingredients for health, wellness, and nutrition. To learn more, visit www.manusbio.com.

