

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a week, daily Covid-positive cases in the United States again crossed the 200000 mark.



With 220566 new cases reporting on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 92,562,436, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



962 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,035,549.



North Carolina reported the most number of cases - 30,782 while Georgia reported most deaths - 189.



Covid deaths have increased by 9 percent while cases decreased by 16 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



Nearly 43000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus. Nearly 5000 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



89,403,777 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



3598 additional deaths were reported globally on Wednesday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,428,190.







