EastWest Bioscience Inc.: Early Warning Report in Accordance with National Instrument 62-103

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2022 / Ms. Ciska Asriel issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 - Early Warning Requirements of National Instrument 62-103 with respect to EastWest Bioscience Inc. ("EastWest")

Ms. Ciska Asriel, the COO and CFO of EastWest has directly acquired 400,000 common shares by a series of purchases through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange at $0.025 per share on August 3, 2022 (the "Shares").

Prior to giving effect to the foregoing acquisition of securities, Ms. Asriel owned or controlled 12,692,254 Common Shares and 900,000 warrants and options of the Corporation. After giving effect to the acquisition of the Shares, Ms. Asriel owns or controls 13,092,254 Shares (or approximately 13.00% of the issued and outstanding Shares of EastWest (non-diluted)) and 900,000 warrants.

In the future, Ms. Asriel may acquire additional securities of the Corporation, dispose of some or all of the securities he now owns or controls, or may continue to hold his current position.

The Common Shares of EastWest are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "EAST".

For further information or to receive a copy of the early warning report filed by EastWest with securities regulatory authorities in Canada in connection with this press release, please contact Rodney Gelineau, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at rodney@eastwestscience.com.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

