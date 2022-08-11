- (PLX AI) - Illumina Q2 revenue USD 1,162 million vs. estimate USD 1,222 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 66%
- • Q2 EBIT margin -49.8%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 4-5%
- • GAAP diluted loss per share of $(3.40) for Q2 2022, compared to GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.26 for Q2 2021; GAAP diluted loss per share for Q2 2022 includes $609 million in legal contingencies
- • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for Q2 2022, compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.87 for Q2 2021
