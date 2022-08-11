- (PLX AI) - ResMed Q4 revenue USD 914.7 million vs. estimate USD 921 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 57.1%
- • Q4 adjusted gross margin 57.8%
- • Q4 adjusted EPS USD 1.49
- • Q4 EPS USD 1.33
- • Says confident in our ability to grow steadily throughout fiscal year 2023 and to continue delivering for all stakeholders
- • Says investing in R&D to drive accelerated adoption of digital health solutions in sleep apnea, COPD, and outside-hospital care
