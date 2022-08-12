

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK) reported that its net profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2022 was A$347 million compared to a loss of A$427 million in the prior year, reflecting the performance of the underlying core business and a A$200 million pre-tax release from the business interruption provision.



Net earned premium for the year grew to A$7.91 billion from A$7.47 billion in the prior year.



IAG forecasts mid-to-high single digit GWP growth and a reported Insurance margin of 14% to 16% for fiscal year 2023.



