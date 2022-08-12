

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) on Friday reported return before taxation of 62.66 million pounds in the first half of the year, lower than 128.73 million in the comparable period last year, due to lower gains on investments.



Gains on investments declined to 23.16 million pounds from 98.82 million pounds last year. However, income for the first half increased to 45.47 million pounds from 36.91 million pounds in the previous year.



Return attributable to equity shareholders declined to 59.49 million pounds or 47.43p per share in the first half from 125.29 million pounds or 97.59p per share a year ago.



Net asset value per hare was 1,257p as at 30 June 2022, compared with 1,240.3p as on 31 December 2021.



The company said a second interim dividend for 2022 of 12.0p will be paid on November 18 to shareholders on the register on October 7.







