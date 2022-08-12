Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
PR Newswire
12.08.2022 | 12:16
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ANICAV: Heatwave kitchen relief: Canned legumes offer nutrition and taste, while keeping the kitchen cool

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the heatwave across regions and countries, people are looking to produce everyday healthy and satisfying summer meals without heating up the kitchen. Canned legumes from Europe are extremely convenient, ready to eat either as they are, in a salad or hummus, or warmed through in a soup or stewed dish that they offer the nutrition without the added heat.

Canned legumes from Europe are increasingly becoming the number one go-to ingredient of choice in the summer. With a can of beautiful European legumes on the shelf, one is halfway to a high protein, high fibre, low fat summer meal.

Chickpeas, Cannellini beans, Red kidney beans (as well as organic red kidney beans), lentils and green peas-this array of legumes can be made into traditional dishes, or used less traditionally in sandwiches, even sweet dishes (even the liquid from chickpeas which can be whipped into aquafaba, the vegan alternative to whipped egg whites).

Here is a quick summer recipe that is enjoyed by a lot of the customers

RAINBOW SALAD

Time: 20 minutes
Difficulty: easy
Serves: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

1 can of chickpeas, drained
1 can of kidney beans, drained
1 cucumber, diced
1 medium-sized tomato, diced
1 medium-sized red onion, diced
1 bell pepper (any colour is fine), diced
½ cup fresh parsley (roughly chopped)
¼ cup fresh mint leaves (roughly chopped)
2-3 garlic cloves (grated or finely chopped)
Salt to taste
Juice of half a lemon
Red chili powder, to taste
2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

METHOD

In a bowl combine the beans, chopped vegetables, herbs, garlic, spices, and salt.
Mix in the lemon juice, chili powder, and olive oil; taste

About ANICAV

ANICAV is the National Association of Canned Vegetables Industries; with 90 member companies, it is the largest representative association of vegetable-canning companies in the world.

Discover more on:

www.legumesfromeurope.com

Follow us on:

https://www.facebook.com/LegumesFromEuropeUAE/
https://www.instagram.com/legumesfromeuropeuae/
Enjoy. It's from Europe

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876631/legumesfromeurope.jpg

www.legumesfromeurope.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
