

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit in June from a surplus in the previous year, as imports grew more rapidly than exports, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The trade balance in June was a shortfall of EUR 2.166 billion against a surplus of EUR 5.673 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In May, there was a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.



Exports were 21.2 percent higher in June compared to last year, while imports grew at a much faster pace of 44.2 percent.



Outgoing flows to EU countries increased 21.2 percent and those to non-EU countries gained 21.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 2.1 percent in June, while imports logged an increase of 1.8 percent.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 21.5 percent annually and by 1.8 percent monthly in June.







