

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 7.25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $35.00 per share, or approximately $253.8 million of shares of common stock. Cerevel estimates that the net proceeds from the offering of common stock, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $238.3 million.



Cerevel also announced the pricing of $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 in a concurrent private placement to qualified institutional buyers. Cerevel estimates that the net proceeds from the concurrent offering of the notes will be approximately $291.1 million.







