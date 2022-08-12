DJ Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US71 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 90.4708

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1346758

CODE: US71 LN

ISIN: LU1407888053

ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US71 LN Sequence No.: 181045

