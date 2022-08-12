DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 204.8801

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30346

CODE: SGQL LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 181023 EQS News ID: 1419501 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

