Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 25.5671

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5265686

CODE: INRL LN

ISIN: FR0010375766

