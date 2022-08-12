DJ Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (IQCY LN) Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:53 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Smart Cities ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.9689

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5291168

CODE: IQCY LN

ISIN: LU2023679256

