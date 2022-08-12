Anzeige
Samstag, 13.08.2022
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
Dow Jones News
12.08.2022 | 13:25
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2022 / 12:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 11-Aug-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.3022

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3978157

CODE: GISG LN

ISIN: LU1910940425

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1910940425 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GISG LN 
Sequence No.:  181119 
EQS News ID:  1419695 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419695&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2022 06:54 ET (10:54 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
