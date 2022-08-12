

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in July to reach its highest level in nearly thirty-eight years, latest figures from the statistical office INE revealed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 10.8 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 10.2 percent rise in the previous month. That was in line with flash data published on July 29.



Moreover, the latest inflation was the strongest since September 1984, the statistical office said.



The recent upturn in inflation was largely driven by higher costs for housing, transportation, and food.



Housing costs alone grew 23.0 percent annually in July amid increased electricity charges.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 13.5 percent, and transport costs were 16.2 percent more expensive compared to last year.



The underlying inflation, which excludes non-processed food and energy products, also rose to 6.1 percent in July from 5.5 percent in June, as estimated.



This was the highest rate of increase since January 1993.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in July, reversing a 1.9 percent rise in June. In the earlier estimate, the monthly fall was 0.2 percent.



EU harmonized inflation climbed to 10.7 percent in July from 10.0 percent in June. The latest figure was revised down from 10.8 percent.



Monthly, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.6 percent in July, which was revised from a 0.5 percent fall.







