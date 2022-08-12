SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 August 2022 at 4:30 pm
Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Magnusson)
Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
__________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Torbjörn Magnusson
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18376/9/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-12
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6,423 Unit price: 45.1043 EUR
(2): Volume: 6,423 Unit price: 45.1381 EUR
(3): Volume: 154 Unit price: 45.17 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 13,000 Volume weighted average price: 45.12178 EUR
____________________________________________
SAMPO PLC
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
