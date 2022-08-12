

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has ended recommendations for social distancing and quarantine with a view to minimize covid-19's impact on persons, communities, and health care systems. The agency also ended recommendation for test-to-stay in schools, CNN noted.



CDC noted that quarantine of exposed persons is no longer recommended, regardless of vaccination status, in light of high population levels of anti-SARS-CoV-2 seroprevalence, and to limit social and economic impacts.



Instead of quarantining, if any one was exposed to COVID-19, the agency recommends to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5.



The agency also emphasized that physical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others.



CDC, in its new guidelines, said it will now focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19.



Though COVID-19 continues to circulate globally, so many tools like vaccination, boosters, and treatments-to protect ourselves are available for reducing COVID-19 severity. With these, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.



Greta Massetti, who leads the Field Epidemiology and Prevention Branch at the CDC, said, 'We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing, and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.'



For managing SARS-CoV-2 exposures, CDC now recommends case investigation and contact tracing only in health care settings and certain high-risk congregate settings.



