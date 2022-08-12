Electric Motor Market to Showcase Lucrative Growth Opportunities Beyond 2031 Owing to the Surge in Robotics and Automation | Future Market Insights, Inc.

North AmericaElectric Motor Market to reach US$ 40.4 Bn by 2031.Demand in the China Electric Motor Market is expected to rise at nearly 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The industrial sector is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, generating revenue of US$ 72.3 Bn by 2031 due to rising focus on automation and digitalization.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric motor market is expected to create a stupendous growth opportunity, exhibiting year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.2% in 2021 to total 1.2 billion units. According to the FMI analysis, demand in the DC motors segment will grow by 2.2% to 339 million units in 2021, while the AC Motors segment was up 5.1% to 837 million units.

The global electric motor market is anticipated to rise at a stable CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2031 in comparison to the above 3.8% CAGR registered during 2016-2020. The surging focus on research and development in industrial focus is gaining investments that are driving the market growth in the global sphere.

As per the estimations of the Energy Association, 40% of the total energy consumed in industries is utilized to drive electric motors. At the same time, emphasis on promoting the use of high-efficiency motors is also gaining traction.

Key Takeaways

The penetration of industrial robotics and automation testing in a plethora of industry verticals in the last decade is expected to spur market growth in the global sphere. The electric categories include manufacturing, food & beverage industries, and automotive.

Large-scale investments in small factory automation particularly in massive production plants have been growing constantly. Owing to the surging adoption of automation and robotics technology, electric motor demand will be boosted in regard to its use in drive units.

The growth rate of the electric motor market is estimated to grow in proportion to that of industrial automation and robotics. The residential appliances segment is also set to auger throughout the forecast period due to the increasing demand for the electric motor market.

Demand for low-power capacity motors is primarily used in the consumer appliances segment. The electric motor market has been perceived as a high volume-high value market.

In the upcoming years, the demand for the electric motor will witness significant growth with Industrial Robotics, Energy, Residential Appliances, and Municipal Water Utilities being the key growth enablers.

Developed as well as developing countries are expected to portray a significant growth opportunity for the product via new units as well as replacement sales. Expansion of usage scope towards untapped end-use verticals is expected to augur the growth of electric motors on a long-term basis.

Competitive Landscape

General Electric, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Nidec Corporation, WEG S.A., Siemens AG, ABB Group, Regal Beloit Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Johnson Electric, Hyosung Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A., Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., East West Manufacturing, LLC, Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Companies operating in Electric Motor Market are aiming at strategic collaborations and partnerships with other manufacturers to expand their product manufacturing capacity and address the demand of an expanding consumer pool. Manufacturers are also focusing on the expansion of their product portfolio to maintain a high customer base across the globe.

More Insights into Electric Motor Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global electric motor market. According to a Future Market Insights study, the U.S. is expected to be the largest market in North America and reach US$ 40.4 Bn by 2031.

and reach by 2031. The end-use sector of the United States is highly developed which supports the electric motor market growth. The overall industrial spending grew at a stable rate of around 4.6% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its robust pace in the future as per analytical estimates.

is highly developed which supports the electric motor market growth. The overall industrial spending grew at a stable rate of around 4.6% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its robust pace in the future as per analytical estimates. The U.S. is home to the technically advanced industrial sector in the world, making it a lucrative market for electric motor manufacturers, as it exhibits high demand for robotics and automation for industrial as well as residential applications.

China's market is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities with nearly 5.5% CAGR through the forecast period (2021-2031). China's Industrial sector is backed by a well-developed infrastructure, and it is largely supported by the government which is why China has the most elevated level of expenditure across the globe.

market is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities with nearly 5.5% CAGR through the forecast period (2021-2031). Industrial sector is backed by a well-developed infrastructure, and it is largely supported by the government which is why has the most elevated level of expenditure across the globe. Germany is considered to be the world's topmost manufacturer of pharmaceuticals due to which there is a high demand for electric motors throughout the country. By 2031, it is expected to account for over 25% of electric motor sales within Europe .

Electric Motor Market by Category

Power Output:

<1HP

1-5HP

5 - 10 HP

10 -20 HP

20 - 50 HP

50 - 100HP

100 - 300 HP

300 - 500HP

Above 500HP

Product Type:

AC Motor

Induction Motor



Synchronous Motor

DC Motor

Brushed DC



Brushless DC

By Application:

Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressor

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics

By End Use:

Industrial

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation

