Samstag, 13.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Dow Jones News
12.08.2022 | 16:16
Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM")

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: Results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM") 12-Aug-2022 / 16:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 August 2022

Fix Price Group PLC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM")

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 12 August 2022. All of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below.As the Company owns 471,307 Global depositary receipts (the "GDRs") and, in accordance with the Articles of Association, the Company does not vote at the EGM, the total number of votes cast has been reduced by these number of GDRs: 

Resolutions                      FOR     %   AGAINST  %   WITHHELD 
 
       Resolution to approve the proposed amendments to the 
       Company's existing Articles of Association as follows 
       (the "Amendments"): 
 
        (i) To amend and replace the existing clauses 23.1 
       and 23.2 with the following new clauses: 
        Clause 23.1 The Board shall consist of such number 
       of directors as may be approved by Resolution of 
       Directors or Ordinary Resolution of Members. 
        Clause 23.2 The Board may have a certain number of 
       independent directors nominated and elected pursuant 
       to Article 23.4 (the "Independent Directors"). The 
       exact number of Independent Directors shall be 
       determined by the Board from time to time. 
        (ii) To exclude the existing clause 23.12 in its 
       entirety. 
        (iii) To amend and replace the existing clause 27.5 
       with the following new clause: 
        Clause 27.5 A meeting of directors is duly convened 
       for all purposes if at the commencement of the 
       meeting not less than the majority of the total 
       number of directors are present in person or by 
       alternate, unless there are only two (2) directors. 
       In that case the quorum is two (2) directors. In the 
       case of a tied vote at any meeting of directors, the 
       Chairman of the Board shall have a casting vote. 
        (iv) To amend and replace the existing clause 27.8 
       with the following new clause: 
        Clause 27.8 A decision that may be taken by the 
       directors or a committee of directors at a meeting 
       may also be taken by a Resolution of Directors or a 
       resolution of a committee of directors consented to 
       in writing by the majority of directors for the time 
       being or by all of the members of the committee for 
       the time being, as the case may be, without the need 
       for any notice. The consent may be in the form of 
Resolution 1 counterparts each counterpart being signed by one (1) 
       or more directors. The resolution shall take effect  827,678,028 97.37% 12,975,151 1.53% 8,875,514 1.04% 
       on the earliest date upon which all of the directors 
       for the time being or by all of the members of the 
       committee for the time being, as the case may be, 
       have consented to the resolution in writing. 
              (v) To amend and replace the existing 
       clause 28.1 with the following new clause: 
       Clause 28.1 The directors may, by Resolution of 
       Directors, designate one (1) or more committees, each 
       consisting of one (1) or more directors, and delegate 
       one (1) or more of their powers, including the power 
       to affix the Seal, to the committee. Without 
       limitation to the foregoing, the directors may, by 
       Resolution of Directors, appoint a committee 
       comprised solely of one (1) or more Independent 
       Directors (any such committee being an Independent 
       Committee). The Board shall form an Independent 
       Committee if approval or an existence of an 
       Independent Committee is required under these 
       Articles. 
               (vi) To amend and replace the 
       existing clauses 31.1 and 31.2 with the following new 
       clauses: 
        Clause 31.1 Subject to Article 31.2, the Company 
       shall not enter into or agree to any Related Party 
       Transaction unless such Related Party Transaction has 
       been approved either by an Independent Committee or 
       the majority of the directors who are not interested 
       in such Related Party Transaction. 
        Clause 31.2 A Related Party Transaction shall not 
       require the approval of the Independent Committee or 
       the majority of directors who are not interested in 
       such Related Party Transaction if: 
        31.2.1 it is a transaction made in the ordinary 
       course of business of the Company or any of its 
       subsidiaries; or 
        31.2.2 the Fair Value of the transaction (including 
       a series of connected transactions) does not exceed 
       five million United States Dollars (USUSD 5,000,000). 
 
 
       Resolution to authorize and empower the Secretary and 
       /or the Assistant Secretary of the Company to take 
Resolution 2 all necessary actions to submit the Amendments to the 
       Cyprus Registrar of Companies on behalf of the    834,958,539 98.23% 5,694,640 0.67% 8,875,514 1.04% 
       Companies and any other actions pertaining thereto to 
       give effect to the specified Amendments within the 
       requirements of the Law.

The results of voting at the EGM are available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/.In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

"WITHHELD" votes are not counted in the calculation of votes "FOR" or "AGAINST" in any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to vote at the EGM was 849,528,693.

For further information, please contact: 

Contacts 
Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Goncharova 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      FIXP 
LEI Code:    549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  181195 
EQS News ID:  1419921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1419921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2022 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

