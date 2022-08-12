

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally in July, revised from a stable rate reported initially, latest figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Consumer prices increased 15.6 percent year-on-year in July, just above the 15.5 percent rise in June. The July figure was revised up from 15.5 percent.



Transport costs surged 27.7 percent yearly in July and prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels grew 15.3 percent.



Charges for restaurants and hotels gained 16.4 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and recreation and culture increased by 15.3 percent and 11.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in July, slower than the 1.5 percent growth in the preceding month. The latest figure was revised up from 0.4 percent.







