Deutsche Bank has revealed that China's green finance market surpassed CNY 20 trillion ($2.9 billion) in value in the first half of 2022. Haitai Solar has listed shares in Beijing, while Shangji has revealed plans for a new polysilicon project in Inner Mongolia.Haitai Solar (BSE: 835985) has announced the launch of its initial public offering on the Beijing Stock Exchange. The company, which is recognized as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF, produces solar panels under its own brand. It also makes panels as an original equipment manufacturer for brands such as JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Longi, ...

