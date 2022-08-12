Anzeige
WKN: A12CNJ ISIN: SE0002756130 
12.08.22
GlobeNewswire
12.08.2022 | 17:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB receives observation status (402/22)

On August 12, 2022, Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB published its half-year
report for 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CLS
B, ISIN code SE0002756130, order book ID  65182) and warrants (CLS TO 4 B,
ISIN code SE0015812250, order book ID 226689) in Clinical Laserthermia Systems
AB shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
