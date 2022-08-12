Anzeige
Freitag, 12.08.2022
Innocan Pharma: 15 Mal besser als der Status Quo!
PR Newswire
12.08.2022 | 18:10
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 12

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 12 August 2022

Name of applicant:BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
Name of scheme:General Purpose block listing
Period of return:From:1 February 2022To:1 August 2022
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):21,530,400 ordinary shares of 1p each
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):15,390,194 ordinary shares of 1p each
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:8,768,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact:Ms S Beynsberger
Telephone number of contact:0207 743 2639

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

© 2022 PR Newswire
