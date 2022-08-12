BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, August 12
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 12 August 2022
|Name of applicant:
|BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|General Purpose block listing
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 February 2022
|To:
|1 August 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|21,530,400 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|15,390,194 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|8,768,005 ordinary shares of 1p each
|Name of contact:
|Ms S Beynsberger
|Telephone number of contact:
|0207 743 2639
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de