BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 12 August 2022

Name of applicant: BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc Name of scheme: General Purpose block listing Period of return: From: 1 February 2022 To: 1 August 2022 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,627,799 ordinary shares of 1p each Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 21,530,400 ordinary shares of 1p each Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 15,390,194 ordinary shares of 1p each Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 8,768,005 ordinary shares of 1p each

Name of contact: Ms S Beynsberger Telephone number of contact: 0207 743 2639

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31