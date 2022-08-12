

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production decreased in June due to falls in manufacturing output and electricity, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 3.9 percent month-on-month in June.



Manufacturing output fell 2.8 percent monthly in June and production in electricity declined 4.0 percent.



Meanwhile, production in mining and quarrying grew 1.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production decreased 4.7 percent monthly in June and fell 2.0 percent from a year ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de