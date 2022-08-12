Edesa Biotech Reports Fiscal 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

Phase 3 ARDS drug study in hospitalized Covid-19 patients expanded

Company reaffirms guidance on completion of Phase 2b dermatology drug study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2022 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory and immune-related diseases, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022 and provided an update on its business.

During the quarter, the company expanded an international Phase 3 study of its critical care drug candidate in hospitalized Covid-19 patients with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). The company is now recruiting a second cohort of subjects in parallel to its critically severe cohort. For its dermatology drug candidate, Edesa reported that recruitment in its Phase 2b clinical study in chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD) has continued at a robust pace, and the company expects to randomize all planned 210 subjects by the fourth calendar quarter of 2022, as previously guided, with initial topline data available as early as the first calendar quarter of 2023.

"We continue to be excited about the momentum we demonstrated in the first nine months of the fiscal year. Our focus is squarely on accelerating our two active clinical programs toward full enrollment and topline data, increasing our business development activities, applying for non-dilutive grant funding, where applicable, and, as we approach our initial clinical targets, setting our sights on adjacent and secondary disease indications for our current clinical assets," said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech.

Edesa's Chief Financial Officer Kathi Niffenegger reported that financial results for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2022 reflected reduced operational expenditures compared to prior year periods and a continued the trend of prudent management of working capital.

"Operational expenditures for the quarter and the first nine months of fiscal 2022 were in line with management's expectations and benefitted from our continued focus on core development and commercialization activities," she said.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total operating expenses decreased by $0.27 million to $5.80 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $6.07 million for the same period last year:

Research and development expenses increased by $0.08 million to $4.55 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $4.46 million for the same period last year primarily due to a contractual payment for bulk drug product of EB05, which was substantially offset by decreased external research expenses related to the company's ongoing clinical studies and drug manufacturing.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.36 million to $1.25 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.61 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in noncash share-based compensation.

Total other income decreased by $1.30 million to $0.01 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.31 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in grant income associated with the completion of clinical study activities under Edesa's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Edesa reported a net loss of $5.79 million, or $0.37 per common share, compared to a net loss of $4.76 million, or $0.36 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total operating expenses decreased by $2.67 million to $15.53 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $18.20 million for the same period last year:

Research and development expenses decreased by $2.28 million to $11.54 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $13.82 million for the same period last year primarily due to decreased milestone payments, which were partially offset by higher external research expenses related to the company's ongoing clinical studies and increased personnel expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.39 million to $3.99 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $4.38 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in noncash share-based compensation.

Total other income decreased by $7.74 million to $0.80 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $8.54 million for the same period last year primarily due to a decrease in grant income associated with the completion of clinical study activities under Edesa's federal reimbursement grant with the Canadian government's Strategic Innovation Fund.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, Edesa reported a net loss of $14.74 million, or $1.04 per common share, compared to a net loss of $9.66 million, or $0.83 per common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Working Capital

At June 30, 2022, Edesa had cash and cash equivalents of $12.81 million and working capital of $9.52 million.

About Edesa Biotech, Inc.

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ARDS Clinical Program

EB05, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4) as a critical care therapy for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Phase 3: Enrolling

EB05 inhibits signaling through TLR4 - a key pattern recognition receptor involved in the activation of the innate immune system. Excessive TLR4 pathway activation can be pathological and has been linked to various inflammatory conditions, including viral-mediated acute lung injury.

EB05 has extensive preclinical and clinical experience, including evaluations in more than 600 hospitalized Covid-19 subjects. In an international Phase 2 study, a single dose of EB05 demonstrated compelling preliminary evidence of the drug's ability to reduce mortality in target patient populations. Among the results, critically ill hospitalized Covid-19 patients given EB05 plus standard of care treatment had a 68.5% reduction in the risk of dying when compared to placebo plus standard of care at 28 days.

Edesa is evaluating two study cohorts based on the World Health Organization Covid-19 Severity Index for the Phase 3 part of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial. The first cohort will assess the efficacy and safety of EB05 among critically ill COVID-19 patients receiving extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and/or invasive mechanical ventilation plus additional organ support (WHO Level 7). The primary endpoint for the Level 7 patients will be 28-day mortality. The second cohort is enrolling hospitalized patients on invasive mechanical ventilation alone (WHO Level 6 patients). The primary endpoint for the Level 6 patients will be the number of ventilator free days at 28 days.

Contact Dermatitis Clinical Program

EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that inhibits secretory phospholipase 2 (sPLA2) as a treatment for the symptoms of chronic allergic contract dermatitis (ACD) - Phase 2b: Enrolling

EB01 exerts its anti-inflammatory activity through the inhibition of sPLA2 pro-inflammatory enzymes. The sPLA2 enzyme family plays a key role in initiating inflammation associated with numerous diseases. By targeting sPLA2 with enzyme inhibitors - at the inception of inflammation rather than after inflammation has occurred - Edesa believes that drugs based on this technology could provide a powerful anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategy for treating diverse inflammatory/allergic conditions. EB01 has demonstrated efficacy for the treatment of ACD in two previous clinical trials, and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory activity in a variety of in vitro and in vivo preclinical pharmacology models.

Edesa is enrolling the final cohorts of patients in a double-blind, placebo-controlled confirmatory Phase 2b study evaluating the safety and efficacy of 2.0% EB01 topical cream. In addition to the primary cohort, the company has included an exploratory, dose-ranging component of the study, which will separately evaluate lower-strength concentrations of EB01. At the interim analysis for the Phase 2b study, an independent data monitoring board reported an approximately 1.7-fold difference between the treatment arms for the primary efficacy endpoint, which is the mean percent change from baseline on the Contact Dermatitis Severity Index (CDSI) at day 29. The monitoring board also reported an approximately 1.8-fold difference between the treatment arms in the proportion of patients achieving success on the ISGA (Investigator's Static Global Assessment), a key secondary efficacy endpoint. A decrease in the ISGA score relates to an improvement in signs and symptoms.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Expenses: Research and development 4,547,543 4,464,347 11,541,404 13,819,305 General and administrative 1,249,982 1,608,232 3,993,075 4,377,507 Loss from operations (5,797,525 ) (6,072,579 ) (15,534,479 ) (18,196,812 ) Other Income (Loss): Reimbursement grant income - 1,306,796 780,257 8,477,261 Other income (loss) 10,505 6,273 20,009 63,242 Income tax expense - - 800 800 Net loss (5,787,020 ) (4,759,510 ) (14,735,013 ) (9,657,109 ) Exchange differences on translation 34,559 174,128 79,474 267,075 Net comprehensive loss $ (5,752,461 ) $ (4,585,382 ) $ (14,655,539 ) $ (9,390,034 ) Weighted average number of common shares 15,462,287 13,251,999 14,227,538 11,680,294 Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.04 ) $ (0.83 )

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,808,712 $ 7,839,259 Other current assets 2,371,722 4,251,472 Non-current assets 2,360,767 2,493,924

Total Assets $ 17,541,201 $ 14,584,655 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Current liabilities $ 5,657,329 $ 1,458,650 Non-current liabilities 46,536 67,714 Shareholders' equity 11,837,336 13,058,291 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 17,541,201 $ 14,584,655

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (14,735,013 ) $ (9,657,109 ) Adjustments for non-cash items 1,893,898 2,380,647 Change in working capital items 6,190,020 (6,033,149 ) Net cash used in operating activities (6,651,095 ) (13,309,611 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,697 ) (7,610 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 11,629,914 13,953,704 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,669 ) 202,396 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,969,453 838,879 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 7,839,259 7,213,695 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,808,712 $ 8,052,574

