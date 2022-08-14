Palfinger: Only one and a half years ago, Palfinger Marine secured its first offshore wind farm deal in France. Since then, Palfinger Marine has already received three more deals in France, delivering six jetty cranes and 64 fixed boom cranes for the renewables industry. The need of renewables is increasing and within the EU, France is spearheading the race to build offshore wind farms. For each of three current offshore wind projects in the north-western region of France, Palfinger is providing two of its proven PTM600 jetty cranes. Iavor Martchev Markov, Global Sales Manager Wind at Palfinger says: "We are proud that we strengthened our footprint in the French offshore wind industry, since we entered the market only one and a half years ago. This shows us that we can meet our ...

