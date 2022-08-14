Rosenbauer: Firefighter supplier Rosenbauer Group generated revenues of Euro 429.7 mn in the first half of 2022 (1-6/2021: Euro 448.1 mn). This meant that business volumes were 4.1% lower than in the previous year despite a stronger second quarter. Persistent supply chain issues and price rises for intermediary products and energy are creating highly uncertain production conditions and shifts in revenues throughout the Group. To better satisfy the most pressing fire service needs in the current circumstances, Rosenbauer will for the first time in its history manufacture a limited number of largely standardized vehicles kept in stock in Europe that will be available to emergency services at very short notice. Furthermore Rosenbauer Group has adjusted its prices for new tenders in ...

