Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 August 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 August 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.146     GBP0.972 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.122     GBP0.954 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.134372    GBP0.960889

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 695,362,991 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2422       1.146         XDUB      11:04:18      00060510119TRLO0 
2761       1.146         XDUB      11:04:18      00060510118TRLO0 
5339       1.138         XDUB      12:21:10      00060511594TRLO0 
5393       1.138         XDUB      13:23:11      00060513022TRLO0 
2803       1.138         XDUB      14:23:40      00060514405TRLO0 
556       1.138         XDUB      14:23:40      00060514407TRLO0 
50        1.138         XDUB      14:23:40      00060514406TRLO0 
3350       1.122         XDUB      15:08:30      00060516335TRLO0 
1328       1.128         XDUB      16:01:44      00060518992TRLO0 
4514       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519382TRLO0 
9276       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519381TRLO0 
857       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519383TRLO0 
5207       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519384TRLO0 
4128       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519386TRLO0 
2016       1.132         XDUB      16:08:50      00060519387TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
16        97.10         XLON      10:41:14      00060509479TRLO0 
220       97.10         XLON      10:41:14      00060509478TRLO0 
1000       97.10         XLON      10:41:27      00060509484TRLO0 
1390       97.10         XLON      10:41:27      00060509483TRLO0 
2487       97.20         XLON      11:04:18      00060510117TRLO0 
276       96.90         XLON      11:04:18      00060510120TRLO0 
2188       96.90         XLON      11:19:05      00060510453TRLO0 
804       96.60         XLON      14:23:40      00060514403TRLO0 
766       96.60         XLON      14:23:40      00060514404TRLO0 
502       95.60         XLON      15:00:45      00060516048TRLO0 
1000       95.60         XLON      15:08:11      00060516326TRLO0 
280       95.60         XLON      15:08:11      00060516325TRLO0 
4809       95.40         XLON      15:45:53      00060518315TRLO0 
176       95.70         XLON      16:04:46      00060519153TRLO0 
2581       95.70         XLON      16:05:04      00060519162TRLO0 
7        95.70         XLON      16:08:50      00060519385TRLO0 
1516       95.70         XLON      16:15:37      00060519852TRLO0 
644       95.70         XLON      16:15:37      00060519851TRLO0 
2170       95.70         XLON      16:15:37      00060519850TRLO0 
2168       95.50         XLON      16:20:03      00060520256TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  181211 
EQS News ID:  1420039 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420039&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
