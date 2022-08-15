Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Pennystock mit "Blue Chip"-Power auf Erfolgskurs!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HL48 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Ticker-Symbol: S8T 
Frankfurt
15.08.22
08:05 Uhr
4,460 Euro
+0,100
+2,29 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STHREE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STHREE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4604,56008:00
Dow Jones News
15.08.2022 | 08:31
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

DJ SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

SThree (STEM) SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director 15-Aug-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 August 2022

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Group")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

SThree, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Elaine O'Donnell as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 October 2022. Elaine will also chair SThree's Audit & Risk Committee, replacing Barrie Brien who has served as Interim Chair since April 2022, and who will stand down as Interim Chair effective 1 October 2022. Elaine will also serve on SThree's Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Elaine is currently Chair of Games Workshop Group plc., the FTSE 250 manufacturer, distributor and retailer of fantasy miniatures, and Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of On the Beach Group plc., the FTSE small cap online holiday retailer. Amongst other appointments, she previously held the role of Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Studio Retail Group plc.

Elaine qualified as a chartered accountant at PWC and then spent the majority of her executive career specialising in corporate finance, latterly serving as a partner in Transaction Advisory Services at EY. Throughout her career she has worked extensively with global businesses across a range of market capitalisations and industry sectors.

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"Elaine is an accomplished senior executive with over twenty years' experience operating at board level. She brings to SThree both broad and deep business experience and financial capability, plus highly developed commercial and people judgement. We are delighted to welcome her to the Group. Her strong experience in working with high growth, FTSE listed businesses will serve to strengthen our Board as the Company continues to execute its strategy."

There are no additional details relating to the appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 (1-6) of the Listing Rules.

-- Ends - 

Enquiries: 
SThree plc               020 7268 6000 
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer 
Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer 
Kate Danson, Company Secretary 
 
 
Alma PR                020 3405 0205 
Hilary Buchanan 
                    sthree@almapr.co.uk 
Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,800 staff primarily cover the Technology, Life Sciences, and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with the ticker code STEM.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B0KM9T71 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     STEM 
LEI Code:   2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 
Sequence No.: 181209 
EQS News ID:  1420025 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

STHREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.