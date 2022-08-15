DJ SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

15 August 2022

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Group")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

SThree, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Elaine O'Donnell as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 October 2022. Elaine will also chair SThree's Audit & Risk Committee, replacing Barrie Brien who has served as Interim Chair since April 2022, and who will stand down as Interim Chair effective 1 October 2022. Elaine will also serve on SThree's Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Elaine is currently Chair of Games Workshop Group plc., the FTSE 250 manufacturer, distributor and retailer of fantasy miniatures, and Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of On the Beach Group plc., the FTSE small cap online holiday retailer. Amongst other appointments, she previously held the role of Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair of Studio Retail Group plc.

Elaine qualified as a chartered accountant at PWC and then spent the majority of her executive career specialising in corporate finance, latterly serving as a partner in Transaction Advisory Services at EY. Throughout her career she has worked extensively with global businesses across a range of market capitalisations and industry sectors.

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"Elaine is an accomplished senior executive with over twenty years' experience operating at board level. She brings to SThree both broad and deep business experience and financial capability, plus highly developed commercial and people judgement. We are delighted to welcome her to the Group. Her strong experience in working with high growth, FTSE listed businesses will serve to strengthen our Board as the Company continues to execute its strategy."

There are no additional details relating to the appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 (1-6) of the Listing Rules.

Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Hilary Buchanan sthree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson

Sam Modlin

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,800 staff primarily cover the Technology, Life Sciences, and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with the ticker code STEM.

