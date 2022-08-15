DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK (CU1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI UK

DEALING DATE: 12/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 233.0698

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 289460

CODE: CU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010655761 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CU1 Sequence No.: 181290 EQS News ID: 1420267 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

