DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 12/08/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 94.9537

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40722367

CODE: USRI

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 181334 EQS News ID: 1420357 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

