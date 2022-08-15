Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, AUGUST 15, 2022 SHARES (Record Id 206972) A total of 531 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of August 16, 2022. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code:STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,239,457 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,380,530 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260