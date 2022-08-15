



HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On August 2, 2022, R&G Pharmastudies Co., Ltd. (stock code: 301333.SZ), a China-leading CRO enterprise invested by Legend Capital, was successfully listed on the ChiNext of Shenzhen Stock Exchange. R&G Pharmastudies publicly issued 15,000,000 shares at a price of RMB78.88 per share, and the total amount of funds raised is expected to be RMB1.18 billion.R&G PharmaStudies is a large-scale professional clinical trial outsourcing service supplier in China. It has established a complete set of pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing service systems covering the whole chain of clinical trials. R&G PharmaStudies provides integrated services throughout the entire process of clinical trials with its comprehensive drug R&D service system; the main services offered by the company cover clinical trial operation services, clinical trial site management services, biological sample testing services, data management, and statistical analysis services, clinical trial consulting services, clinical pharmacology services, etc. R&G PharmaStudies is committed to providing high-quality and efficient clinical research services in line with international standards. With a broad and high-quality customer base, it has provided professional services for about 750 Chinese and foreign pharmaceutical companies.Legend Capital invested in the Series A round of R&G PharmaStudies in the second half of 2017 and has kept on supporting the development of R&G PharmaStudies. Jafar Wang, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Legend Capital, said, "Congratulations on the successful listing of R&G PharmaStudies! R&G PharmaStudies is a veteran of China's pharmaceutical clinical CRO industry and has long provided full-chain clinical CRO services for Chinese and foreign innovative pharmaceutical enterprises. The successful listing will be the starting point of the new long run of R&G PharmaStudies; with its global vision, well-known expert team, and high-quality service system, we are optimistic about the long-term development potential of R&G PharmaStudies, and look forward to the continuous growth of the company."Legend Capital has a systematic layout in CRO/CDMO. In addition to R&G PharmaStudies, Legend Capital has invested in plenty of other new-drug R&D CRO/CDMO companies, such as WuXi Apptec, WuXi Biologics, Pharmaron, Bellen, ClinChoice, SAFE Pharmaceutical, dMed Biopharmaceutical, XiHua Scientific, BirdoTech, Intellective Biologics, Biortus, and Simoon Record.About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies through solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital (https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital).Source: Legend CapitalCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.