

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Monday as weak Chinese data overshadowed a surprise rate cut by the country's central bank.



Meanwhile, German wholesale price inflation slowed for the third straight month in July but remained at an elevated level due to higher raw material costs, Destatis reported.



Wholesale prices registered a double-digit annual increase of 19.5 percent in July, but slower than the 21.2 percent increase seen in June.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 13,809 after rising 0.7 percent on Friday.



Henkel was little changed after the consumer goods maker reported weak profit in its first half amid increasing costs.



Meal kit delivery firm HelloFresh jumped 8.6 percent after reporting record quarterly revenues.



Energy firm Uniper soared 9.3 percent ahead of the government's announcement on the size of its gas price levy.







