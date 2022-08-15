

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Monday amid expectations that moderating inflation will help the Federal Reserve pull off a soft landing for the economy.



Sentiment was also underpinned after China's central bank cut both one-year and seven-day lending rates by 10 basis points in a surprise move to revive demand.



The upside remained capped after data showed China's economy was struggling with COVID-19 restrictions.



China's industrial production and retail sales growth for July came in well below estimates, youth unemployment hit a record high in July, investment into real estate fell at a faster pace in July than June and investment into manufacturing slowed its pace of growth, suggesting that the post-lockdown recovery is losing steam.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,574 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de