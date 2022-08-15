Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.: DSCUP, Enjoy Great Potential for Innovation Cooperation in China

BEIJING, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 annual 10TH Dongsheng Cup International Entrepreneurship Competition will be held in Beijing, China in December. Since the official launch of the competition in 2013, the competition has attracted 11306 start-ups, including 2500 overseas projects and more than 500 incubation projects.

DSCUP provide a high-quality and broad "entrepreneurship +" platform for the global entrepreneurs. Competition focuses on Life Sciences, Digital Economy, New Energy / New Materials.

*Life Sciences

Cell therapy, drugs, mRNA, medical devices, medical robots, endoscopes, etc.

*New Energy/New Materials

Hydrogen energy and applications, new materials, semiconductors, composite materials, etc.

*Digital Economy

AI, big data and digital twin, robotics, machine learning, computer vision, etc.

The host of this event, Zhongguancun Dongsheng science Park gathers innovation and entrepreneurship resources around the world. Dongsheng Science Park is committed to building an international innovation and entrepreneurship gathering place by using the whole chain and accompanying services to help to realize the marketization of entrepreneurial projects. Besides Chinese competitors, we also have high-quality projects from Canada, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Russia, Ghana, Switzerland, Germany, Britain, Israel, etc.

As the organizer of the global on-line competition, Dongsheng Hongtai (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd is a one-stop international tech innovation platform. DSHT gathers Well-known capital, excellent international talents, and tech service resources together, and help international projects soft-landing in China.

The competition brings together the global innovation resources and entrepreneurship ecosystem, cooperating with global incubators to jointly cultivate startups. We are welcome all international entrepreneurs who are interested in the Chinese market will share your business project to us.

Competition Registration: http://compassunited.sv.mikecrm.com/9NFkHcV

Attached the process for this competition:

This is Entrepreneurship Online Pitch Day Detail:

Step 1: Because we only have limited spots, so please confirm with me before August 30th to lock your pitch spot.

Step 2: Please send me your pitch deck before August 30th - The pitch will be 7mins pitch+8minsQ&A.

Step 3: This entrepreneurship pitch will be held online using "zoom".

Step 4: During the pitch day, we will invite Zhongguancun Dongsheng Science park, Industry judges, investors to join the pitch.

Award & Prizes:

