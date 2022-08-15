BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

The information contained in this release was correct as at 31 July 2022. Information on the Company's up to date net asset values can be found on the London Stock Exchange Website at:

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:549300WWOCXSC241W468)

All information is at 31 July 2022 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested





One

Month Three

Months Six

Months One

Year Three

Years Five

Years Net asset value 5.6% 1.0% 3.8% 14.6% 29.1% 57.8% Share price 9.6% -1.4% 5.8% 16.3% 17.6% 63.1% Russell 1000 Value Index 6.4% 2.4% 4.9% 12.6% 29.9% 61.1%

At month end

Net asset value - capital only: 213.97p Net asset value - cum income: 214.51p Share price: 205.00p Discount to cum income NAV: 4.4% Net yield1: 3.9% Total assets including current year revenue: £172.1m Gearing: 2.8% Ordinary shares in issue2: 80,229,044 Ongoing charges3: 1.1%

1 Based on two quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 5 August 2021 and 3 November 2021 for the year ended 31 October 2021, and two quarterly dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 22 March 2022 and 11 May 2022 for the year ending 31 October 2022 and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 July 2022.

² Excluding 20,132,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2021.

Sector Analysis Total Assets (%) Financials 21.6 Health Care 19.7 Information Technology 14.4 Consumer Discretionary 10.0 Energy 7.6 Materials 6.2 Consumer Staples 5.5 Communication Services 5.1 Utilities 4.7 Industrials 4.6 Real Estate 1.4 Net Current Liabilities -0.8 ---- 100.0 =====

Country Analysis Total Assets (%) United States 81.9 United Kingdom 5.9 Japan 4.3 France 3.2 Australia 2.0 Canada 1.9 Switzerland 1.6 Net Current Liabilities -0.8 ----- 100.0 =====

Top 10 Holdings Country % Total Assets Sanofi France 3.2 Laboratory Corporation of America United States 3.2 Verizon Communications United States 3.2 AstraZeneca United Kingdom 3.1 Cisco Systems United States 3.1 Cigna United States 2.7 Wells Fargo United States 2.7 Willis Towers Watson United States 2.6 Sempra United States 2.6 Pepsico United States 2.6

Tony DeSpirito, David Zhao and Lisa Yang, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 July 2022, the Company's NAV increased by 5.6% and the share price by 9.6% (all in sterling). The Company's reference index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned +6.4% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the consumer staples sector. Specifically, selection decisions in the household products industry helped relative returns, as did our allocation decisions within the food products industry. Stock selection in the financials sector boosted relative results, most notably our investment decisions within the banks and insurance industries. Other notable contributors during the period included allocation decisions within the utilities sector and, at the industry level, our security selection within chemicals.

The largest detractor from relative performance was due to allocation decisions in the industrial sector as our selection decisions within the machinery industry and underweight to electrical equipment dampened relative results. Our stock selection within information technology also hurt relative returns, mostly notably in IT services. Other notable detractors for the period included stock selection in the communications services and materials sectors.

Transactions

During the month, the Company initiated new purchases in Prudential, Zebra Technologies and CBRE. Conversely, the Company sold its positions in CDK Global and Warner Bros Discovery. The Company also trimmed its position to AstraZeneca during the month.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the reference index were in the information technology, consumer discretionary and health care sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the reference index were in the industrials, real estate and communication services sectors.

Source: BlackRock.

15 August 2022

