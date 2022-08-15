Zedge, Inc.: Zedge Redesigns Emojipedia's Website and Improves Content Discovery

Improved user experience with cross-site navigation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a leader in building marketplaces and games around digital content that enable self-expression, today announced that Emojipedia, the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji', has redesigned its website, enhancing the user experience availing customers with more immediate access to the content and improving monetization across both its desktop and mobile web sites.

"The new Emojipedia site provides more immediate access and cross-site consistency to the emoji content our users desire," said Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "With these upgrades, including new fixed navigation and search options, users are never more than a click away from our most popular emoji categories and information pages across both the desktop and mobile web experiences."

The redesign includes:

A new landing page structured to improve content categorization;

A new cross-site navigation bar allowing swift access to emoji categories, vendor pages and popular global events and topics to both desktop and mobile web users;

A fixed, stable search bar at the top of all pages that enables users to easily scroll through Emojipedia content and search for new content;

Newly optimized mobile web monetization stack.

Keith Broni, editor in chief of Emojipedia added, "On the heels of introducing localized versions of Emojipedia in Spanish, French, German, Italian and Portuguese, the new site will further improve user experience and content discoverability."

Zedge acquired Emojipedia in August 2021. Emojipedia is the 'go-to' source for 'all things emoji,' boasting more than 8 million monthly users.

About Zedge

Zedge builds marketplaces and games around digital content that people use to express themselves. We monetize our user base through advertising, subscriptions, and a virtual token-based economy. Our leading products are the GuruShots photography game and Zedge's freemium digital content marketplace, which today offers mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds. The synergy between the game and the marketplace unlocks additional engagement and enables our community to earn money from their artwork. We also own Emojipedia, a website that is the leading source of information about emojis. In April 2022, we served more than 40 million users. For more information, please visit investor.zedge.net.

