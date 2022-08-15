Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
London, August 15
Pacific Assets Trust plc
(the "Company")
15 August 2022
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
