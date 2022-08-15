DJ Fix Price Group PLC: publication of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP) Fix Price Group PLC: publication of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association 15-Aug-2022 / 13:57 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price Group PLC announces publication of its amended Memorandum and Articles of Association

15 August 2022 - Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, the "Company" or the "Group"), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that on 12 August 2022, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company approved amendments to the Company's Memorandum and Articles of Association (the "Amendments").

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copy of the amended Memorandum and Articles of Association has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

The amended Memorandum and Articles of Association is also available on the Company's website at https:// ir.fix-price.com/investors/regulatory_disclosure/corporate_documents/.

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 30 June 2022, Fix Price operated 5,267 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. The Company operates 8 DCs covering 80 regions of Russia and 6 countries.

In 2021, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 230.5 billion, EBITDA of RUB 44.2 billion and net profit of RUB 21.4 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Goncharova ir@fix-price.com elukina@fix-price.ru +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 Sequence No.: 181360 EQS News ID: 1420473 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420473&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 06:58 ET (10:58 GMT)