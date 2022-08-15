Freedom Shield Capital is Creating New Sources of Wealth for People Who Don't Want to Take the Risky Step of Investing in the Stock Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / People think that the easiest way to grow their wealth is through the stock market. While that can be a useful way to do that, it is also an incredibly volatile way to grow your wealth as the stock market fluctuates. What many people don't realize is that there are ways outside of the day to day stock market that can help grow your wealth.

This is where Freedom Shield Capital comes in. They are a wealth preservation firm in Santa Monica, California that specializes in alternative assets typically outside the stock market. They help clients roll over their investments from custodians and invest in safe haven assets that typically have small down turns risks compared to the stock market.

Freedom Shield Capital prides themselves on never giving up on any of their clients. For them, their metric of success is the success of the people that they help day in and day out. This helps separate them out from others in the business who are looking to swindle people out of their money. They do this by charging only a one time service fee rather than a commission fee. Additionally, their employees have a diverse set of backgrounds covering everything from marketing to finance to personal skills giving them the tri-factor that many other firms lack.

Currently, Freedom Shield Capitol is the fastest growing wealth preservation firmin the United states as of 2022. They are also a part of the American Numismatic association and PCGS with the goal to become a hedge fund eventually.

Freedom Shield Capital was created by Cody Roeder. Cody was inspired to begin his journey to create his company after he saw his mom struggling financially due to the fall out of the 2008 recession. He wanted to ensure that no one else struggled in the same way that his mom did. He has not only been able to change other people's lives, but was even able to help his mom recuperate her own wealth.

"What motivated me was helping clients protect their life savings from huge risk in the stock market. My mother lost almost everything in 2008 and with the help of my expertise I was able to get back what she lost and then some. It's fun making people money and having to look at the financial terminals everyday. I also wanted to work for myself. I was tired of making everyone else money when I was always doing the work for them. So I said how hard could this be? If they can do it, why can't I?" Cody details.

Freedom Shield Capital has many exciting prospects for the future in addition to trying to move towards a hedge fund. They are going to keep growing and continue working to help people. To find out more about Freedom Shield Capital, follow them on instagram here and check out their website here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: Freedom Shield Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712097/Freedom-Shield-Capital-is-Creating-New-Sources-of-Wealth-for-People-Who-Dont-Want-to-Take-the-Risky-Step-of-Investing-in-the-Stock-Market