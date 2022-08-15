Anzeige
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, September 1, 2022. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

Event: nCino's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
Date and Time: Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/
Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

About nCino
nCino.

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook, nCino
+1 919.691.4206
kathryn.cook@ncino.com



