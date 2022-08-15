nCino, Inc.: nCino Announces Timing of its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 15, 2022(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, will report financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, September 1, 2022. nCino will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.



Event: nCino's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date and Time: Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https://investor.ncino.com/

Replay: A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of nCino's website following the call.

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook, nCino

+1 919.691.4206

kathryn.cook@ncino.com



