BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV returned +7.0% during the month of July (in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).



Economic data released during the month of July pointed to further evidence of a slowing global economy. Inflationary pressures continued and growth data disappointed. However, against this backdrop, equity markets posted positive returns with the MSCI All Country World Index returning +6.9%. Markets increasingly priced in interest rate cuts from the Fed in 2023, and the anticipation of a policy pivot supported risk assets.



Within the traditional energy sector, oil prices have reduced somewhat as we have seen some evidence of softer demand out of China on the back of continued local Covid-19 related lockdowns. There are mixed signals on the oil demand side. The Energy Information Administration ('EIA') report pointed to some signs of demand destruction at the margin in terms of seasonal driving, as US drivers are driving less in response to the oil price. However, US refiners are seeing no evidence of demand destruction. On the supply side, Saudi Arabia insisted that oil policy decisions would be taken according to market logic and within the OPEC+ coalition. Against this backdrop, the Brent and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil prices fell by 6.9% and 5.8%, ending the month at $112/bbl and $101/bbl respectively. During the month there were also continued tensions between Russia and Europe, resulting in gas supply concerns. European gas prices moved sharply higher as a result of the well discussed reductions in the pipeline volumes through the Nord Stream. The European gas price was up by 35%, with the 1-month forward price trading at almost 200 euros/MWh, compared to the 5-year average price of 30 euros/MWh.



July was mixed for the mining sector, with a more positive tone towards the end of the month. Mined commodity prices were mostly down with, for example, iron ore (62% fe) and copper prices down by 4.1% and 3.9% respectively, whilst nickel prices bucked the trend and increased by 4.1%. The gold price was also down by 2.4%, as US Dollar strength and an equity market rebound was a headwind, however the precious metal held up better than some of the other mined commodities on 'safe-haven' demand amidst geopolitical risk. At a company level, despite record profits on the back of a rise in commodity prices post Covid-19 lockdowns easing, some of the largest mining companies have reported a fall in dividend payouts compared to 2020 and 2021.



Within the energy transition theme, the Democrat Senate held a formal agreement to produce a Climate Bill which aims to invest heavily on renewable energy, the electrification of vehicles and hydrogen which now awaits official approval.





15 August 2022