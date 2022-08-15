Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Sirius Financial Consulting have today announced that they will be relocating a number of staff members from their Taiwan Office due to ongoing tensions in the region.





Sirius Financial Consulting

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi recently visited the Taiwanese State and caused tensions in the region to quickly escalate.

Gavin Dolley, Executive Vice President of Sirius Financial Consulting said, "We are taking a safety first option in regards to all of our staff."

He continued, "The only members of staff that will be left in the country will be essential members of the local team, everyone else will be relocating to one of a number of offices we have in South and East Asia.

"This may be something we start to see more of as worries mount and hostilities in the area continue to get worse. As of now, everyone in the country is on high alert and hope that the conflict eases off sooner rather than later."

About Sirius Financial Consulting:

Founded in 2012 with a vision to provide clients with a service they can trust, Sirius Financial Consulting is an internationally reputed private wealth management firm headquartered in Japan. Offering a full range of financial services to clients based around the world, we deliver impartial guidance by leveraging our industry expertise and unique insight into markets and their opportunities.

