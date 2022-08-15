Anderson, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - JZZ Technologies Inc., (OTC Pink: JZZI) ("JZZ" or the "Company"), a diversified technology company focused on digital media and strategic biotechnology acquisitions related to human life extension, including human longevity, has created a new division to participate with experienced industry parties in the development of Commercial and Residential Properties especially designed for Seniors age 50+.

The Company will leverage its current assets and relationships with new strategic business relationships to build out a division working with such business relationships dedicated to designing, building, financing, and developing independent and assisted living spaces in the Southeastern United States.

The projects may include, but are not limited to:

Residential housing

Commercial projects

Assisted living facilities

Independent living facilities

Dedicated veterans housing

Entertainment facilities

Support service facilities

Recent figures from the US Census Bureau from 2019 indicate that there are now nearly 120 million Americans over the age of 50. This group has specific concerns about their residential needs, aging, mobility, and life care not found among younger demographics. The data also shows that this group controls over 84% of the wealth in the United States.

Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ technologies, Inc. stated, "It has been our vision since the creation of our Active Lifestyle platform participate with experienced industry parties to coordinate the design, finance and building of housing projects designed around, and for, modern senior lifestyles. This means age-appropriate services and activities that help our aging population to maintain independence and enjoy a better quality of life."

Cardona adds, "We are forming several business relationships with key industry players who are very experienced in this area and bring a wealth of opportunities to the table. Together, we can leverage our collective assets to bring these new facilities to life."

The residential and housing sector dovetails well with the JZZ Technologies' Active Lifestyle marketing efforts which have attracted the attention of several major existing developers in the field looking to expand. JZZ plans to capitalize on this nearly $1 Trillion growing industry with multiple opportunities in the Southeastern United States.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company engaged in the following three distinct business sectors: (i) its digital media business which includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, and digital marketing, targeted to active adults 55+, (ii) strategic biotechnology and bioscience related to Human Life Extension and (iii) Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for the senior population. For more information, please visit www.jzztechnologies.com.

