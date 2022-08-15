The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 12 August 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 12 August 2022 105.45p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 104.58p per ordinary share







15 August 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45