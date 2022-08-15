Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC Pink: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, a "Unit") of the Company through the issuance of 2,000,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $400,000. Each Unit is comprised of one Class A Subordinate Voting Share (a "Share") and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into one (1) Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

In connection with the second tranche, the Company issued 140,000 finders' warrants, and paid finder's fees of $28,000. Each finders' warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.30 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to the Company's mining projects.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. The Company's primary business units include HealthCheck (Stratum Health Technologies LLC) and its energy metals portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Infinity Stone Contact

Zayn Kalyan

CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Private Placement; and the expected use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133844