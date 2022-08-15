Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

15 August 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

As part of the ongoing process of refreshment described in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts, the Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Livett as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Thursday, 1 September 2022.

Mr Livett, a qualified accountant, is the Chief Financial Officer at Caledonia Investments PLC. He is also a non-executive Director of Premier Marinas Group and a member of the Valuation and Audit & Risk Committees at Oxford University Endowment Management. He was formerly Chief Financial Officer at Wellcome Trust, the global charitable foundation focused on health research, and at Virgin Atlantic Limited.

On appointment, Mr Livett will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chairman of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Doug McCutcheon, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Tim to the Board. We are very pleased to have someone with such a breadth of financial and investment management experience joining us as a Director."

Mr Livett's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2023.

Mr Livett currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

